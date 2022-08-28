Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic

saturation saturday
saturation saturday
By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday.

Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving.

“I’ve actually participated in all four years of Saturation Saturday,” said Deputy sheriff Shawn Loness with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “So, if a person who usually commits this crime knows that there’s hundreds of officers throughout the state looking for that exact thing, it might change their mind and they’ll get a sober driver for the night. Since COVID has ramped down and everything has opened back up, our numbers are through the roof.”

MADD had several members of its team present at Whitfield School in Creve Coeur Saturday for an event with area law enforcement for Saturation Saturday.

MADD program specialist Christopher Pate told News 4 he was a victim of a drunk driving accident in 2009 in St. Louis.

“I’m still recovering,” Pate said. “The drunk driver changed everything about me.”

This is the fourth year the event has been held.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning.
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a preseason NFL...
Chiefs’ Skyy Moore stirs up social media with rookie dinner tweet
Regional Director Whitney Quick warned of certain applications may collect data.
BBB: Back-to-School safety tips
Frequent lightning and gusty winds possible
Rain chances rising for the near term
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (pictured) and general manager Brett Veach will...
Chiefs trim roster ahead of Tuesday deadline
Frequent lightning and gusty winds possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher rain chances in the near term