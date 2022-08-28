Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.

(Storyblocks.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton.

Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning.
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

Latest News

Springfield Police Chief addresses effectiveness of new hiring policies
Springfield’s chief of police addresses the effectiveness of new hiring policies
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a preseason NFL...
Chiefs’ Skyy Moore stirs up social media with rookie dinner tweet
Regional Director Whitney Quick warned of certain applications may collect data.
BBB: Back-to-School safety tips
Frequent lightning and gusty winds possible
Rain chances rising for the near term