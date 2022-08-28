Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton.

Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

