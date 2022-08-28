Springfield nonprofit hosts event for veteran suicide awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit, Change a Life Make a Difference (CLMD), hosted its fourth annual Ride to Live event with the goal of spreading awareness on veteran suicide prevention.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, just over six thousand veterans committed suicide in 2019. That’s almost four hundred fewer than in 2018. CLMD says that’s too many.

Kathy Davis, founder and director of CLMD, has been working to help veterans in need of mental health help for years. She was inspired after her own son, a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, Kindall Wade Johnson, took his own life in 2015.

It shocked her and those who knew him because Kathy said he didn’t display any of the signs we’ve been told to look out for.

“Veterans are more trained on hiding their problems” Davis said, “So usually the veterans that I have helped has always been through a friend, who’s called me and said I gave this person your number would you talk to him.”

Since her son’s death, Kathy says she has made it her mission to help other veterans so other families won’t have to endure the same pain she did.

In his final Facebook post, Davis says her son’s last sentence became their battle cry.

“He didn’t write letters. He didn’t let anybody know, he just posted on Facebook, and his last sentence was change your life make a difference. And so that’s where we got the name of our foundation, Change a Life Make a Difference. So, that’s what we hope to do.”

Davis says the most challenging part for anyone experiencing mental health issues, especially veterans, is to take the daunting first step to ask for help.

If you’re a veteran or know one experiencing mental health hardships, here are some resources:

1. Change a Life Make a Difference’s website clmdkj.org or calling them at 417-840-8128

2. The Warrior’s Journey

3. Samhsa.gov

4. Your local VA

For anyone experiencing mental health issues that needs immediate help, veteran or not, you can always call the 988 hotline. And remember, no problem is too small.

