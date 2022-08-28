Springfield’s chief of police addresses the effectiveness of new hiring policies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retired Springfield police officers are rejoining the force under a new program the city approved.

The program allows officers to return to the department and get paid while drawing a pension.

”In Springfield, pretty definitive 25 years and you retire, your pension stopped increasing but almost everyone who retired after 25 years sought other employment,” said Chief Paul Williams. “I’m down to about only 60, who are in the old pension plan, who would be eligible for this over the next six or seven years. so there’s not a huge number of folks and it has a expiration date.”

Chief Williams says he has hired six people who had retired this year, which is helping in the short term. The chief says it took a couple of years to implement this program. The program is intended to help combat a staffing shortage.

“I wasn’t ready to in my career yet so when this opportunity came up I took advantage of it,” said Lt. Steve Schwind. “I want to continue on serving in that capacity as a police officer. And even though I was eligible to retire, I just really wasn’t able to give it up.”

Another initiative to get people to fill in shifts here at the police department besides retired officers is paying more for Sunday shifts a day the chief says they struggle to fill.

Overtime shifts are now offered on Sundays with four hours of extra pay according to the chief and it will help the workload in the field.

“The shifts were last weekend this weekend are filled because of this and we’ll see that benefit moving forward,” said Williams. “It’s really to help the workload in the field making sure that we are staffed or we shouldn’t be during, even during the Sundays.”

Another change is shift hours now some officers working 12 full hours.

The chief says the shifts are structured only to schedule an officer for 80 hours in a two-week period.

