Taylor, Perez homer, Royals beat Machado, Padres

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) congratulates Michael A. Taylor (2) at home plate after Taylor hit a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday.

Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals’ 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a three-run eighth.

Kansas City had dropped the first two games of the series and 11 of 15 overall.

Jonathan Heasley (2-7) struck out seven in five innings in his first win since June 10. He was charged with three earned runs and four hits.

Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs for San Diego, which had won four of six. Juan Soto also connected for his third homer with the Padres, and Josh Bell added an RBI single in the ninth.

The Padres were unable to overcome a shaky performance by Sean Manaea (7-7), who was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in four innings.

