Ash Grove, Mo. receives a $50,000 grant from Missouri Department of Natural Resources to shore up its water systems

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Ash Grove is one of many towns in the Ozarks to receive thousands of dollars from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The community will use the money to improve its water treatment facilities.

Melissa Mau, Ash Grove’s city clerk, said they strive for excellent water quality.

“Your water quality is huge,” said Mau. “That’s probably the most important thing that we do in the city.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 grant to Ash Grove for water projects. The city will add $12,000. Mau said the funds will help to clean up pipelines, sewers, and address manhole issues. It also jumpstarts ideas for new water ventures.

“Shoring up all of our systems now, so everything is flowing better, and we’re not working our system twice as hard,” said Mau.

Mau said this grant will help them create a plan for an improved and expanded sewer system throughout the city. She said DNR could give them millions more in funding to help complete the projects.

“To do that project is huge,” said Mau. “So we’re not spending, we’re not having to raise your rates.”

With the Missouri DNR, Joan Doerhoff encourages rural towns to get these grants because it can ease the quality of life.

“A lot of these small towns do not have the funds to evaluate a system, they have to hire an engineer, and this is the first step we help them obtain, engineer, and develop a facility,” said Doerhoff.

Mau said the potential new water projects would promote growth to Ash Grove and provide better water quality to new buildings, organizations, and people moving to the area.

“There are large areas of farmland on our north side. Hopefully, we had some growth in that direction at some point,” said Mau.

