First Alert Weather: Flash flooding leads to traffic issues across Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro area for several hours on Monday.

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic Cameras (ky3)

The heaviest rain happened around Fassnight Creek on Campbell Avenue. The rain led to several water rescues in the city. Drivers escaped high water near two separate incidents close to Jefferson and Bennett.

Heavy rain strands driver in Springfield, Mo. (ky3)

Heavy rain strands driver in Springfield, Mo. (ky3)

The rain also led to flooding in the theatre department of Parkview High School. Crews quickly cleaned up the water. School officials say a leaky roof led to the flooded floor.

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for several counties, including Greene County. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings stretched across several counties.

Stay ahead of any severe weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.