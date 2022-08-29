First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The annual shootout boat race at Lake of the Ozarks wrapped up with a runaway boat.

Division Chief of Training Rod Odenwald and Lieutenant Jim Wilson with the Mid-County Fire Protection District monitored everything at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

”We could tell something was amiss. It was leaning to the left. So we actually kind of moved up in a position in case something bad happened. It did. It (the boat) made a hard left turn, and the driver was ejected,” said Odenwald.

The boat kept going on its own. Odenwald and Wilson had to respond quickly to help.

”At that point, we moved in to try to come up with a plan to stop the boat from circling because the danger of it first we thought was going to come back and hit the victim to possibly hit the water patrol boats. We definitely didn’t want to go out into the crowd of all the boats that were spectators,” said Odenwald.

The driver was able to make it to the water patrol safely. The firefighters went to work to get the boat, which had taken on a mind of its own, to stop. They essentially used their equipment to turn it off.

”Our next goal was to fire up the deck gun, which flows almost 2000 gallons of water. We were thinking maybe we can get behind it and just flood the engines out and soak it down, and that appears to be what happened. But also, it looks like we may have knocked the throttles back into reverse, which stopped the boat because we took two attempts at that,” said Odenwald.

Lieutenant Wilson says his time as a first responder has caused him to be able to think fast and come up with plans.

”Over 25 years in this area, I feel very confident in certain types of actions that we’ll take, to try to risk a little to save a little and risk a lot to save a lot. We wanted to ensure that the guy was safe, and we didn’t want water patrol getting hurt,” said Lt. Wilson.

He says they train for these unusual circumstances.

”I’ve done that before, so I knew kind of what to expect. We knew we could potentially shut it down,“ said Wilson.

”Our reaction was, let’s go get it done. I mean, it really you didn’t really feel the gravity of the whole thing until it was all done,” said Odenwald.

The race was called shortly after due to the weather.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.