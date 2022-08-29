Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield.

On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it.

The camp is on the left while driving south on West Bypass, just past the Walmart at Sunshine. The camp kept growing in recent days.

“It’s a dangerous situation. I wouldn’t recommend going into one of those camps by yourself,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott. “It’s also dangerous for us to walk in because of all those hazards. Not to mention someone that might be hiding from the police or dodging law enforcement.”

Sheriff Arnott added because of the number of hypodermic needles scattered around the camp, it’s difficult for deputies to safely clear it.

A resident nearby told KY3 that on multiple occasions, she had seen some of the homeless from the camp wander into her neighborhood. If that happens to you, the sheriff says you should call 911 so they can safely take care of the situation.

