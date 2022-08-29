Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield

Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield.

On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it.

The camp is on the left while driving south on West Bypass, just past the Walmart at Sunshine. The camp kept growing in recent days.

“It’s a dangerous situation. I wouldn’t recommend going into one of those camps by yourself,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott. “It’s also dangerous for us to walk in because of all those hazards. Not to mention someone that might be hiding from the police or dodging law enforcement.”

Sheriff Arnott added because of the number of hypodermic needles scattered around the camp, it’s difficult for deputies to safely clear it.

A resident nearby told KY3 that on multiple occasions, she had seen some of the homeless from the camp wander into her neighborhood. If that happens to you, the sheriff says you should call 911 so they can safely take care of the situation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
Small farmers struggle to stay afloat.
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

Latest News

First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
Firefighters save runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
16 year-old pitcher Kellar Davis was struck in the temple during a summer league game at Ozark...
Pitcher from Licking, Mo., on road to recovery after struck in head by batted ball
Pitcher from Licking, Mo., on road to recovery after struck in head by batted ball