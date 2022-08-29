Hay bales were destroyed by a fire in the Walmart parking lot in Mtn. Grove, Mo.

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MTN. GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -A trailer carrying hay bales went up in flames in the Walmart parking lot Saturday night. The fire started around 7:00 p.m. It took three hours to put out the fire and move the bales.

The city brought in two dump trucks and a loader to haul the bales away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

