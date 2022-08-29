Hay bales were destroyed by a fire in the Walmart parking lot in Mtn. Grove, Mo.

MTN. GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -A trailer carrying hay bales went up in flames in the Walmart parking lot Saturday night. The fire started around 7:00 p.m. It took three hours to put out the fire and move the bales.

The city brought in two dump trucks and a loader to haul the bales away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.