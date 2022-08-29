Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new law requires Missouri voters to show a photo ID to vote. The law also removes mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.

The core of the law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs. Student IDs and voter registration cards will no longer work.

“We have never had a problem with IDs that are being used currently in Missouri,” said Laura Umphenour, an election judge. “There are people that can’t get out to vote, can’t stand in line, and we had people waiting in line this last time. We did over 9,000 votes in the August election.”

Umphenour says she does not think the law is needed and raises concerns for people who do not have the resources others do.

”We have an hour to train every year, so we’ll be informed on what to expect. The people going to vote, I’m afraid they won’t be that informed,” said Umphenour.

The Missouri League of Women Voters sued to block the law, saying it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights by limiting which IDs can be used to cast regular ballots.

”Being a part of the democracies is such an important part of it, so I am starting to learn a little bit on what needs to be done,” said Sergio Ruiz, a first-time voter. “I come from another country where laws are different. Voting is different.”

Sergio Ruiz will vote for the first time in November after recently becoming a U.S. citizen. He says he will take the proper steps to be prepared to vote.

”Where I come from, you had to show your ID to vote. That was a requirement,” said Ruiz. “I don’t think that it’s a big deal as far as I’m used to.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.