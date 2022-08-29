Mahomes ranks #8, Kelce #10 in NFL Network’s Top 100 list of players

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Once again, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce made the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.

The order might leave some Chiefs fans in bewilderment.

Mahomes was ranked #8 on the list for 2022 after being on top of it in the 2021 version.

Kelce, after ranking in the top five last year, was listed as the 10th best player in the league.

It’s the fourth straight year Mahomes made the top ten of the list.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
Small farmers struggle to stay afloat.
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

Latest News

Springfield Police Chief addresses effectiveness of new hiring policies
Springfield’s chief of police addresses the effectiveness of new hiring policies
saturation saturday
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Hay bales were destroyed by a fire in the Walmart parking lot in Mtn. Grove, Mo.
We have a level-1 risk of high winds and hail this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong storms expected today
Storms expected today and tonight