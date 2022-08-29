Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle.

Shawnda Maples, 45, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.

Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast of Clever. Investigators say the driver of a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle head-on. The collision ejected both on the motorcycle.

