Patrol: Collision between buggy and car leaves 5 injured in central Missouri

(None)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.

Ada and Truman Gingerich and three girls in the buggy were all taken to Kansas City hospitals. The three girls, ages 3 to 7, were all listed in serious condition. Truman Gingerich had minor injuries and Ada Gingerich was listed with moderate injuries.

The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene. All those involved are from Holden.

