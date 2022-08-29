Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager faces charges for a pursuit in Springfield that ended in a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus.

Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000.

The incident happened on the afternoon of August 26. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 Moore was driving had been stolen. Investigators say Moore failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the Moore also hit another vehicle.

Nobody suffered any injuries in the crashes.

