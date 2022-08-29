Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers.

In 2020, police reported 210 motor vehicle accidents related to impaired driving, with 76 resulting in injuries and two fatalities. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers all over the state will be on the streets to get those impaired drivers off the road. If police suspect you’re driving under the influence, they will pull you over.

“The accidents are easily avoided. If you’re going to drink, please don’t drive. There are so many other ways to get home now, whether it’s taxis or one of the ride-sharing companies.” Said Lt. Steve Schwind, “Make arraignments for a friend, family member, or designated driver to come and get you and get you home safely.”

Police say an officer will conduct a field sobriety test if you’re pulled over under a DUI suspicion. The test is comprised of three parts validated by the national highway safety administration and the international association of chiefs of police. They are the horizontal gaze nystagmus test which looks for involuntary jerking of the eyes caused by a central nervous system depressant like alcohol. The walk and turn test and one leg stand tests are where you are asked to walk a straight line and then balance on one foot. Those two tests are designed to test your ability to pay attention to multiple things simultaneously, much like driving a car requires attention to speed, surroundings, and other factors.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.