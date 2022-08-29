Springfield Police investigate shooting in south Springfield

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man.

Police say the man was not hurt. Police say he was unsure which of the women shot the gun. Both women left on foot before police arrived and have not been found.

Investigators are also still working out how many shots were fired.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning.
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

Latest News

Ash Grove to get thousands from the MO DNR for water systems
Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls
Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
A new law went into effect today requiring Missouri voters to show a photo id to vote. The law...
Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls