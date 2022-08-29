Springfield Police investigate shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man.

Police say the man was not hurt. Police say he was unsure which of the women shot the gun. Both women left on foot before police arrived and have not been found.

Investigators are also still working out how many shots were fired.

