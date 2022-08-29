ON YOUR SIDE SCAM ALERT: Greene County Collector’s Office warns of tax scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Collector’s Office warns citizens of a tax scam.

County residents report receiving this letter in the mail. It requests seniors return their name, phone, address, age, and spouse’s age. Office workers say this is a noted scam. It looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt or a state tax document.

The collector’s office does not attempt to research and resend mailings, including a form to update mailing information. The collector’s office will never collect personal information such as birthdates, social security numbers, income information, marital or income status, etc.

You can find a form to update your information on the back of your yearly tax statement. Or you can request one from the office.

