Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility floodwall project

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to build a nine-foot-high, permanent flood protection wall around the perimeter of the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Since 2011, this facility has been threatened by floodwaters during multiple flooding events, which have resulted in historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. In 2017, the city invested in a portable temporary flood protection system to extend the facility’s height by approximately five additional feet.

However, this is only a temporary solution. For permanent protection of the facility, the city needs to build a flood wall around the facility’s perimeter. Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell said the engineering plans are 90% complete, and the goal is to start construction early next year.

“If the Compton Drive facility was affected by flood waters, that would be a significant impact on the environment, as well as affect the economy of the area,” said Powell. “Businesses would be struggling because we would have to again shut waters off to the facilities so they would not have access to sewer.”

City leaders say while a budget for this project has not been set, it is estimated to cost around $15 million.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain strands driver in Springfield, Mo.
First Alert Weather: See flash flooding around Springfield on Monday
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home.
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
Motorcycle Crash generic
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.
Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing and two...
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield

Latest News

Sunshine will return this afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet weather pattern returns
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility flood wall project
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling back at practice