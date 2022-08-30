Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility floodwall project

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to build a nine-foot-high, permanent flood protection wall around the perimeter of the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Since 2011, this facility has been threatened by floodwaters during multiple flooding events, which have resulted in historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. In 2017, the city invested in a portable temporary flood protection system to extend the facility’s height by approximately five additional feet.

However, this is only a temporary solution. For permanent protection of the facility, the city needs to build a flood wall around the facility’s perimeter. Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell said the engineering plans are 90% complete, and the goal is to start construction early next year.

“If the Compton Drive facility was affected by flood waters, that would be a significant impact on the environment, as well as affect the economy of the area,” said Powell. “Businesses would be struggling because we would have to again shut waters off to the facilities so they would not have access to sewer.”

City leaders say while a budget for this project has not been set, it is estimated to cost around $15 million.

