Cards star Pujols tags record 450th different pitcher for HR

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record, 450th different pitcher, for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night.

Pujols hit his 694th home run overall and broke Barry Bonds’ mark for most pitchers as longball victims.

Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’ 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

This was Pujols’ 134th career home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez for second behind Bonds’ 148.

Pujols hit his first career home run in 2001 with the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain strands driver in Springfield, Mo.
First Alert Weather: See flash flooding around Springfield on Monday
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home.
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home
Motorcycle Crash generic
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.
Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing and two...
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield

Latest News

O-Zone: Republic 3, Rogersville 0
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino talks about MSU's season-opener at Central Arkansas
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino talks about MSU's season-opener at Central Arkansas
O-Zone: Pink Out Tennis Classic helping Arkansas breast cancer patients
O-Zone: Pink Out Tennis Classic helping Arkansas breast cancer patients
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of a...
O’Neill’s 3-run HR in 8th lifts Cardinals over Braves 6-3