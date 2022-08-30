Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling back at practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area youth football team before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, raising expectations that the duo will be ready for their season opener against Arizona.

Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs’ final two preseason games, with a sore knee that popped up in practice. Valdes-Scantling missed last week’s preseason finale against Green Bay in the concussion protocol.

The Chiefs signed the pair in free agency to help cover the production lost when Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami.

First-round pick Trent McDuffie, who is expected to start against the Cardinals on Sept. 11, also was back at practice after he was placed in the concussion protocol during the Packers game. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap worked out after dealing with some Achilles tendon inflammation while cornerback Rashad Fenton was back after his groin injury.

