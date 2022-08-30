Flash flooding leads to multiple vehicle rescues in Springfield on Monday

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro Monday afternoon, leading to multiple water rescues and traffic issues.

Two incidents happened on Bennett Street near Jefferson Avenue. One driver escaped from his side window as the water rose.

“I climbed out of my window and was a little bit scared,” said Hayden McKown. “The high water flooded my vehicle,” said McKown.

”I got a call that the road was flooded and that my neighbor’s car was floating down the road,” said Cheyenne Lloyd.

City workers said someone’s bedroom headboard was on the side of the road and blocked the storm drain.

Parkview High School leaders also dealt with leaks and a hectic end to the day.

”Some of the classes were like leaking, and the ceilings too,” said student Emerald Willis. ”When it floods, it will kind of flood by the bridge, but it was all the way up to where the road was, so it was scary.”

The heaviest rain fell on the Fassnight Creek area along Campbell Avenue.

Neighbors on Bennett say they’re glad everyone is safe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Heavy rain strands driver in Springfield, Mo.
First Alert Weather: See flash flooding around Springfield on Monday
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Highs will reach the upper 80s Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms End This Evening
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts

Latest News

Flash flooding leads to multiple vehicle rescues in Springfield on Monday
Highs will reach the upper 80s Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms End This Evening
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022
Live, Life, Well: The potential impact of a simple text message