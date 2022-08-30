Flash flooding leads to multiple vehicle rescues in Springfield on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro Monday afternoon, leading to multiple water rescues and traffic issues.

Two incidents happened on Bennett Street near Jefferson Avenue. One driver escaped from his side window as the water rose.

“I climbed out of my window and was a little bit scared,” said Hayden McKown. “The high water flooded my vehicle,” said McKown.

”I got a call that the road was flooded and that my neighbor’s car was floating down the road,” said Cheyenne Lloyd.

City workers said someone’s bedroom headboard was on the side of the road and blocked the storm drain.

Parkview High School leaders also dealt with leaks and a hectic end to the day.

”Some of the classes were like leaking, and the ceilings too,” said student Emerald Willis. ”When it floods, it will kind of flood by the bridge, but it was all the way up to where the road was, so it was scary.”

The heaviest rain fell on the Fassnight Creek area along Campbell Avenue.

Neighbors on Bennett say they’re glad everyone is safe.

