The process to impeach the mayor of Waynesville is underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The mayor of Waynesville may soon be ousted from office.

Jerry Brown has been at the city’s helm for over two years. But some city council members say he’s no longer fit to serve.

Earlier this year city council approved an ordinance to censure the mayor in an effort to get him to comply with his role in city government. That law instructed him to abide by the terms of his office, deal only with the city administrator and perform his job in good faith. When that failed to remedy the problem a special meeting was called for Monday night. A majority of the council members voted to take the next step to fire him.

“It doesn’t happen often anywhere,” said Waynesville City Attorney Nathan Nickolaus.

He drafted the articles of impeachment required to remove Brown from his post as mayor.

“The council is very reluctant, like any city council, to pursue impeachment. A censure is sort of a reprimand. They pursued that first. They weren’t satisfied with the results they were getting there so they’re pursuing this course now,” he said.

Assistant City Attorney Jeff Deane says the impeachment process is defined by state statute.

“The Missouri Supreme Court has set down clear guidelines for what constitutes the type of bad act that can lead to impeachment,” he explained.

The 10-page document accuses Brown of violating Waynesville’s code of ethics and lists the complaints against him. They include efforts to fire and replace the public works director, engaging in threatening or abusive conduct towards city staff, and interfering with their daily operations. Another complaint lists an unauthorized investigation by a private investigator of the city administrator. He is also accused of engaging in erratic behavior which calls into question his fitness for office.

A public hearing will decide his future as Mayor.

“We try and take as much emotion out as possible. We stick to the rules and what we can prove as facts. That’s why he has several weeks to get ready, file a response, and come up with witnesses and exhibits. It’s very much like a trial,” explained Deane.

A legal advisor will be appointed to assist the president pro-tem who will act as the judge. He will hear both sides present their cases.

“The council will be sitting as the board of impeachment which is essentially the jury. They will be deciding. Like any other judge or jury, they need to maintain a semblance of impartiality,” said Nickolaus.

Both attorneys representing Waynesville say the process is for the benefit of the community.

“It’s incumbent upon each of the members of the city council and the mayor to represent their constituents in the best way that they can. Sometimes that means making the very difficult choice to try and impeach a mayor or any other member, elected official who might do something that’s not allowed by the law,” said Deane.

Nickolaus said, “They’re in a very difficult spot. It’s one of those things that when you’re elected you have to do very difficult things.”

The public impeachment hearing will be held at the end of next month. Based on the evidence presented the council could decide to remove the mayor.

