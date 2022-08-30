Springfield Public Schools launches “Stop-the Prop” campaign to encourage safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools are launching a new campaign to keep buildings secure and students safe. The stop the prop campaign encourages students and staff to ensure doors are shut and secure at all times.

Officers started placing stop sign stickers labeled “Stop-the-Prop” on every exterior door of school buildings. The hope is that the sticker will remind everyone on campus to keep doors closed to prevent an intruder from entering the building.

“You just got to look at the data, Columbine, Arapaho, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and then recently Uvalde, all of them had people that entered through either a prop door or an unlocked exterior door,” said Springfield Public Schools Police Chief Jim Farrell. “Maybe it wouldn’t have completely stopped it, but it would have minimized or made less the damage. Had we had exterior doors locked.”

SPS employees, students, and visitors are encouraged to stop propping open doors and close doors they see propped open. This simple step is essential to keeping facilities secure. Officers remind everyone on campus that leaving a door open for just a few seconds could endanger everyone.

“It’s running out to their car for a split second, or what they think is a split second,” said Farrell. “It might be; I’m going to go run out to my car to get my computer, my coat, or I gotta run just over the field there for a second, and I’ll be right back because I think I dropped something. It seems so simple thinking. Let me just leave the door propped that way. I don’t have to worry about my keys when it’s the simple things that really help us.”

Officers say that students are doing their part in keeping everyone on campus safe.

“Our students are phenomenal at pointing out things that they don’t think are safe,” said Farrell. “They’re also pretty good at letting us know if they think something bad is going to happen. Because why this is their community, and they treat this community as they should like it’s their all, and they need to care, and they’re worried, and they’re worried about their friends getting hurt.”

Officers are also reminding students and staff that security is everyone’s responsibility. Anytime someone sees something suspicious, say something.

