Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then...
Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes.

Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday.

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.

Tomatoes covered the roadway, causing a major road hazard.

One car got stuck in the spill, which led to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

California Highway Patrol said one person suffered major injuries, while two others were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain strands driver in Springfield, Mo.
First Alert Weather: See flash flooding around Springfield on Monday
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home.
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing and two...
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Of the 44 pregnancy resource centers in Arkansas, 16 have applied for a share of $1 million...
State of Arkansas directs $1 million in state funds for pregnancy centers
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Joe Nathan...
Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons