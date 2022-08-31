Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.(Ssfadia / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home.
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home
Heavy rain strands driver in Springfield, Mo.
First Alert Weather: See flash flooding around Springfield on Monday
Waynesville mayors
The process to impeach the mayor of Waynesville is underway

Latest News

Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee looks at the damage from Monday's heavy rain.
Garden Spot: Heavy rain damages Fassnight Creek Farms in Springfield