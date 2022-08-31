Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins

Marina Silva reports
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins.

“The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.

Five car break-ins in a matter of weeks are unusual.

”It’s been on the North West quadrant of the city. So we’re focusing our investigation on that area,” said Chief Beachamp.

It’s not just Camdenton police looking into who did it. So is Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

“Generally speaking, we’re talking about juveniles, young offenders who were out looking for an easy score, basically just kind of a target of opportunity,” said Sgt. Scott Hines.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

