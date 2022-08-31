Chiefs announce practice squad signings

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain is re-joining the organization's...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain is re-joining the organization's practice squad after being cut Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced 14 practice squad signings Wednesday afternoon.

The moves come a day after the final preseason NFL cutdown deadline, which slashed rosters from 80 to 53 ahead of the beginning of the regular season. Thirteen of the 14 players signed by the Chiefs were on the roster during the preseason.

The lone signing who was not previously with Kansas City is quarterback Chris Oladukon, who spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason. Oladukon played collegiately at South Dakota State.

Linebacker Elijah Lee, a local product who played at Blue Springs and Kansas State, is expected to be elevated to the 53-man roster once tight end Blake Bell is moved to injured reserve.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who spent time with the Chiefs during the 2021 season and was cut Tuesday, is reportedly heading to the Tennessee Titans for a visit.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home.
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home

Latest News

FILE - Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team during an NCAA college football...
Missouri leans on transfers as opener vs La Tech approaches
KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks
Stacked: SEC QB talent goes well beyond Heisman winner Bryce Young
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, front left, takes part in a drill during an NCAA college...
Missouri meets La Tech for first time at Faurot Field
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game