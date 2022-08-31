CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive with history of drug trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Skyler Wesley Heard, 21 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive with a history of drug trafficking. Skyler Wesley Heard is charged in Greene County with possession of a controlled substance. Court records show he pleaded guilty twice to drug trafficking.

Detectives say the 21-year-old is also a suspect in weapons violations. Police describe Skyler Heard as approximately 5′8″ tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Heard’s arrest.

