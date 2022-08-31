A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake.

John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.

This is Troop D’s 16th drowning in 2022. Troop D covers all of Southwest Missouri.

