Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay.

”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”

Taylor left his car parked on the side of the street. High water left his car totaled. He says he will never park on the street when flash flooding happens and plans to buy a new vehicle.

One local automotive expert says he has seen six cars damaged by flooding at their location. Tim Fess with Rick’s Automotive says even brand new vehicles are totaled and that it only takes a small amount of water to stall your vehicle.

“It causes an issue we call hydrostatic lock, which can destroy the internal workings of the engine, damage to the connecting rods, piston engine block, etc.,” said Fess.

Fess says to remember to turn around and don’t drown because it may cost you your life or hit you with serious damage to your checking account.

