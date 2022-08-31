Flu, cold season expected to have higher case count; children play area businesses prepare in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Greene County Health Department says that we predict our flu and cold season by looking at European case counts. Europe had a high flu count season.

Places catering to kids keep that in mind as we head into the cooler months. That includes Imagymnaism and Itty Bitty City, which say they have plans year-round to keep the customers safe.

“It’s really important that we get in there and scrub it down with the three-step process,” Mandi Pilkinton, owner of Imagymnaism, says.

That includes washing, rinsing, and sanitizing. Pilkinton says the health department requires them to have the same procedures as state daycare facilities. Itty Bitty City requires hand washing before you walk through the door. Imagymnasium requires guests to stop by the hand sanitizing station first.

Both hope that year-long procedures will be enough to keep kids healthy that come to visit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.