Harmony House appoints new executive director

Harmony House has a new Executive Director who is ready to continue the mission.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harmony House is a non-profit organization in Springfield that provides shelter, advocacy, and education to victims of domestic violence. Now, the organization has a new Executive Director who is ready to continue the mission.

Jared Alexander was recently appointed as the new Executive Director of Harmony House. The board of directors chose Alexander for the role after accepting the retirement of current director Lisa Farmer. Alexander has served as the philanthropy director at Harmony House for the last three years. He plans to further the mission through outreach and advocacy.

“Maybe folks that don’t need the shelter component of coming to Harmony house, but that support system in place as they work through leaving an abusive situation getting out on their own into the new phase of life,” said Alexander. “You still need someone walking hand in hand with you.”

As he prepares to step into a new leadership position, he hopes to further the organization’s mission and help provide educational opportunities to prevent intimate partner violence before the abuse starts.

“Adding more beds at Harmony house doesn’t really solve the root problem,” said Alexander. “We really feel like prevention education is that spot where we need to take up a little bit more responsibility in our community to teach people what abuse looks like and how can you spot it and how can you refer people to the right help at the time that they need it?”

Some of his plans include relationship education in helping others recognize abuse and how to get help. He also plans to expand on programs to help others realize that violence doesn’t discriminate.

“This is everybody’s issue, and that happens to everyone,” said Alexander. “I think we can change that stigma a little bit and understand that this happens to anyone, no matter where you came from, socio-economic status, gender, or sexual orientation. This can happen to anyone, and we all know somebody that it is happening to right now. It’s more about the awareness and recognition of how we can help support those people.”

Jared will officially transition into this new role on December 19.

