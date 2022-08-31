Missouri State Senate leaders postpone special legislative session scheduled for September

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Seate Senate leadership has postponed a special legislative session ordered by Governor Parson on September 6 to address tax relief.

Majority Floor Leader Senator Caleb Rowden said it is to work together to create a viable legislative package. State Senator Rowden said the legislatures would continue to work together. Missouri State Senate leaders say they hope to address the tax relief proposal during the legislative veto session in mid-September.

Governor Parson asked lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. The governor also recommended cutting income taxes for individuals who make $16,000 or less in a year or for couples filing jointly who make less than $32,000.

Missouri has more money on hand than ever, thanks partly to inflation, higher wages, and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago. Governor Parson said some of that money should go back to taxpayers.

