Missouri State Senate leaders postpone special legislative session scheduled for September

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Seate Senate leadership has postponed a special legislative session ordered by Governor Parson on September 6 to address tax relief.

Majority Floor Leader Senator Caleb Rowden said it is to work together to create a viable legislative package. State Senator Rowden said the legislatures would continue to work together. Missouri State Senate leaders say they hope to address the tax relief proposal during the legislative veto session in mid-September.

JOINT LEADERSHIP STATEMENT ON SPECIAL SESSION — “Today we had an extremely productive discussion on the issues the Governor asked us to address during special session. Our goal is to provide Missourians with the most substantive and effective tax relief possible… 1/3 #MOLeg — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) August 31, 2022

…that can receive strong support in both chambers. Our intent is to continue discussions next week with the goal of beginning legislative action during the week of Veto Session.” 3/3 #MOLeg — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) August 31, 2022

Governor Parson asked lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. The governor also recommended cutting income taxes for individuals who make $16,000 or less in a year or for couples filing jointly who make less than $32,000.

Missouri has more money on hand than ever, thanks partly to inflation, higher wages, and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago. Governor Parson said some of that money should go back to taxpayers.

