Missouri’s Secretary of State explains the new voter ID law

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s new voter ID went into effect on Sunday.

One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.

”We have the provisional ballot to allow them to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, we put that in a security envelope so that nobody can see who you voted for. Then we can fill out extra information at once the polls closed, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you said you were, and then that vote will count,” said Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

He explains that your provisional ballot will only be counted if you return with a photo ID or if they can verify your signature by looking back at your voter records.

What’s an acceptable form of photo ID? Things like your non-expired Missouri driver’s or non-driver’s license; a non-expired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card; a nonexpired United States passport; or another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri.

Another new part of the law is for two weeks before the election, you can vote without having an excuse as to why you can’t show up on election day.

”Maybe an individual that really doesn’t want to have to go on election day, this may allow us to spread out the load on election authorities. So people can actually go early, without having to have an excuse,” said Secretary of State Ashcroft.

As KY3 first reported last week, the law isn’t coming without challenges. Two lawsuits have been filed against it. The first is for those helping people register to vote. The law bans payment for anyone who registers voters, requires volunteers to be registered Missouri voters, and anyone helping to register more than 10 voters needs to sign up with the secretary of state’s office. The second lawsuit argues not everyone has a valid photo ID, and people shouldn’t have to pay for one to vote.

”We have people that filed lawsuits to raise money and to cause havoc. You know, I wish the people that cause so much trouble and file frivolous lawsuits would actually come alongside us and help us to find individuals that want photo IDs. We give out maybe 1,000 to 1,600 free photo IDs every year. We would happily give out more. We have the capacity to do that,” said Secretary of State Ashcroft.

The Secretary of State’s Office has a program set up in order to help people get free photo IDs for those that want them.

Missouri’s general election is on November 8.

