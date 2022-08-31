Moms and Money: Learn to Skate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A familiar name is hung on the walls of the Jordan Valley Ice Park, Gracie Gold. Gold, an Olympic Bronze medalist and two-time National Champion, got her start at the rink in downtown Springfield.

For kids who may have similar Olympic dreams, they have to start somewhere.

“So today we are starting our learn to skate program,” said Allison Schaefer, the Ice Skating Coordinator at Jordan Valley Ice Park. “It’s an eight week week program, where we teach kids the fundamentals of skating.”

For every group of beginners, Schaefer said there are the expected nerves.

“Like any sport, there’s new challenges with new moves but also, it’s on the ice so that provides its own unique challenge,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer also said it’s a tough sport but it also has a lot to offer that other sports don’t.

“Skating is something that’s not as popular as some of the other sports and so it’s just exciting to tell your friends, hey I’m an ice skater, so that’s pretty cool,” said Schaefer. “Also, it gives kids a chance to really be creative.”

If kids aren’t ready to commit to the sport, Schaefer says their program is great for trying it out.

“For Learn to Skate, our sessions are just once a week and those are Tuesday, Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings for 30 minutes,” said Schaefer. “You can sign up for more if you are interested in that or you can just stick with one day a week.”

Schaefer said, whether kids stick with the sport or not, she’s just happy they are giving it a shot.

“I just love seeing the joy that kids have as they step on the ice for the first time, maybe a little fear too, but mostly just joy amongst the kids and the adults,” said Schaefer. “It’s just really a fun time to be on the ice and trying something new.”

The next Learn to Skate session is October 16th. The 8-week session is $100. You can learn more here.

