Motorcyclist injured in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park.
Medical crews also transported someone in the SUV to a hospital.
Police closed the intersection for a short time.
