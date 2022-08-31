Motorcyclist injured in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park.

Medical crews also transported someone in the SUV to a hospital.

Police closed the intersection for a short time.

