Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation.

Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting.

Investigators say a man arrested at the home was booked into the Laclede County Jail. Lebanon Police Chief Bryan Arnold says there is no further danger to our community associated with this isolated incident.

