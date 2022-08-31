Police in Harrison, Ark. investigating series of thefts

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - investigators with the Harrison Police Department are asking the public for any information helpful in identifying suspects connected to multiple thefts since Saturday.

Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy met with several small business owners to discuss the suspects’ appearances, vehicle descriptions, and video surveillance. Four police reports on thefts have been filed with the police department. All are believed to be connected to the same group of individuals at this time.

“This is not something that I ever imagined happening, and it’s not something that I, unfortunately, thought to tell my employees to watch out for,” said Judy Cape, owner of Early Bird Boutique, who filed an incident report Tuesday. “They were able to distract them in another area of the store while the other person was able to take the contents.”

Security footage caught the suspects not stealing merchandise but cash and credit cards which show multiple purchases following the incident. The two females have been caught on video at numerous locations in Harrison.

“I haven’t gotten specifics on a lot of places, but I do no employees of other businesses have had personal items stolen like purses or wallets,” said Cape.

Between the four reported incidents, victims believed several thousand dollars had been stolen and racked up on credit cards.

“It’s sad when it’s a young person trying to work and make a living, and it’s items that, you know, they feel violated,” said Cape.

Harrison PD was unable to comment due to an ongoing investigation but says it does have officers patrolling Walmart, where it’s believed credit card purchases are primarily being made.

The Harrison Police Department asks the public to call if they have helpful information on the suspects or their location: (870) 741-4636.

