Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. pausing COVID-19 booster shots for those 12 and up; new vaccine coming

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized two new vaccine booster dose types that are more effective against the existing variants of COVID-19.

With today’s authorization of the new formula, existing vaccine types are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals 12 years of age and older. Therefore, beginning today, Springfield-Greene County Health cannot offer booster doses to individuals 12 years and older temporarily.

While the new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster doses have been approved by the FDA, authorization from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services is still required. Once these approvals have been granted and the new vaccines have been received, the Health Department will begin offering the new booster doses to all those who are eligible. Springfield-Greene County Health expects to have the new booster doses by mid-September, but no firm date has been determined.

Once final approval is received, the new Moderna booster dose will be available for individuals 18 years and older, and the new Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose will be available for those 12 years and older. These booster doses should be administered at least two months after the primary series or most recent booster dose.

In the meantime, the Health Department is still offering primary series vaccinations (first and second doses) to those who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as the existing booster doses to children 5 to 11 years old.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose and children 5 to 11 who receive their first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will continue to receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Individuals should visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center for all vaccine questions and availability.

