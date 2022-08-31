On Your Side: What to buy in September

Here's how you can save in September.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall into savings. Here’s what to buy this month.

Buy a bike

New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. Try not to be picky because of supply shortages. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock. Save even more and buy an older model.

Buy old Apple products

September is historically the month new Apple iPhones, iPads, and watches are unveiled. That means older generation models will see steep discounts.

See the eye doctor

If you do not remember the last time you saw your eye doctor, it’s probably time to book an appointment. You’re in luck. September is when many offer back-to-school discounts, especially on glasses and contacts combo deals.

Buy jeans

September is one of the best times to buy denim because of back-to-school and cooler weather.

Labor Day sales

You know the obvious, end-of-summer bargains. Selection is low, just like the prices. Buy a lawn mower, outdoor furniture, and garden supplies. Labor Day deals offer deep discounts on large appliances, mattresses, and bedding.

Holiday airline tickets

Looking ahead, it’s not a guarantee, but you could find a reasonable rate for holiday airfare by shopping in September. Start checking rates now and signup for notifications.

September is National Chicken Month, National Potato Month, and National Rice Month. Expect these items to be on sale all month long.

Watch for doughnut shops and convenience stores to offer free coffee on September 29. That’s National Coffee Day.

