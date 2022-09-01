Athletes of the Week: Kickapoo Cross Country

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kickapoo head cross country coach Jeremy Goddard remembers the moment four years ago. That’s when he watched his then-seventh-grade son run on the middle school cross country team. “I just pulled them aside and said, ‘Guys, if you guys stay together we can do something really special,’” he said.

And they did. After finishing 6th in the state as sophomores two years ago, the team lined up in the state championship meet against the defending state champion and cross country powerhouse Rock Bridge, after having lost to them three times. The Chiefs were underdogs, needing everything to go just right to have a chance.

FOR THIS FULL STORY, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.