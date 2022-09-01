Better Business Bureau warns about payday loan scams and predatory lending

Payday Loan Sign
Payday Loan Sign(Gregory F. Maxwell / GNU)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As consumers lost jobs and struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, many turned to payday loans and other short-term solutions, with an increase in online solutions.

This not only allowed predatory lenders to thrive, but many borrowers still contend with sky-high interest rates and opaque fees; but also created a fertile environment for scammers, according to a new in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau (BBB).

“They have information. People’s names, addresses, types of loans that they’ve had,” Brian Edwards, an investigator for the BBB, says. “Sometimes even their social security number. So they really can be convincing.”

Scammers posing as debt collectors call hoping to convince those who pick up their phones that they owe more on a loan.

And it’s working. The BBB reports that 7,834 reports have been filed about the loan and debt collection scams.

“They’ll spend days or even weeks with people where they’ll keep coming up with different lines,” Edwards says. They’ll just kind of keep coming up with these kinds of kind of keeping people on the hook.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
Heers
The renter of a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield says he’s not getting what he’s paying for
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

A few storms are expected over western Missouri and Arkansas this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and Cooler Friday
The City of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaboration on...
Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.
Dallas County School District bus involved in crash
Widening project coming to HWY 65 through Harrison, Ark.
Widening project coming to HWY 65 through Harrison, Ark.