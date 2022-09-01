Dallas County School District bus involved in crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked a crash involving a Dallas County School District bus and a pickup on Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 65. The collision involved the ‘Deer-labeled’ school bus and a pickup.

The driver of the pickup suffered injuries in the crash. None of the kids on the bus suffered any injuries. The district transferred the children onto a new bus.

