E-Scooters make Springfield debut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of September 1 electric scooters are now available for rent in Springfield but only in certain areas.

Those include:

-- the Missouri State University campus

-- the business portion of Commercial Street

-- along Boonville Avenue from Commercial St. to downtown

-- the downtown area from basically Water St. on the north to Elm St. on the south

At Missouri State on Thursday the Student Government Association and Bird, the company that’s bringing electric scooters to Springfield, were introducing students to the latest transportation option around campus.

Drew Minnis, a junior, was among the first to try one out.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “It slows down (on its own) in front of certain academic buildings so you’re not speeding by and crossing paths with people. That kind of threw me for a loop for a second. Once you learn how to navigate the app and load some money on there you’re able to reserve it. I think it’s about 39-cents-a-mile. That could be a little expensive because there’s a $3 minimum but they’re coming out with membership options so you can buy an unlimited pass.”

At MSU the e-scooters are supposed to be driven in the areas marked for bicycles and depending on where you are around downtown, you’ll mostly be advised to stay off sidewalks.

But not always.

“They have the technology that shows you on the app where you’re allowed to be on-or-off the sidewalk,” said Springfield Public Works Traffic Engineer Grady Porter. “Basically these follow the same rules as bicycles in our city. And the reality is some people will ride on the sidewalk where they’re not supposed to but they just need to use caution. We’re not out there to write tickets. We just want them to be used safely and appropriately.”

The other rules include:

-- you’re required to wear a helmet and have a driver’s license

-- you must yield to pedestrians

-- speed limits for scooters are 15 mph in most areas and 10 mph on greenway trails

-- scooters must stay off roads where the car speed limit is greater than 30 mph

-- rentals will be stopped at 10 p.m. each evening

Bird, the e-scooter company, operates in 400 cities around the world and has extensive experience in the field. They were the first company to contact the city of Springfield and get approval after the city council approved e-scooter rentals in May.

But based on problems in other cities, local businesses have certainly had some concerns.

“The biggest concerns are what you’ve heard nationally about people using them in an inappropriate way,” Porter said. “They’ll leave them on sidewalks. They’ll throw them in the streets. They’ll just be negligent with their operation of the scooters. But there are ways for the city to track that. There are ways for the provider to know where every scooter is. And the city has required that the scooters be picked up every evening and put back in the deployment location so they’re not left scattered all over the sidewalks in the morning the way you’ve seen in other cities. That was one of our big concerns.”

Also, as you’ll notice along sidewalks in the areas where the e-scooters are allowed, the city has placed green rectangle boxes marked “e-scooter parking only” which is to be treated the same as a car parking spot.

“A lot of people use the term ‘dock’ but either way the scooter is on its kickstand and sitting in an area it’s allowed to be,” Porter explained. “Those areas are marked just like your car parking stalls on the street. We can’t say that everyone will be forced to put their scooters there but there are means and measures our provider has to make sure they park there with incentives for their rides and whether they still get charged if they’ve stopped at a place that is not an approved parking spot. We want to make sure these scooters are parked in an efficient way that remains attractive and doesn’t disrupt businesses. We’ve also restricted the number to 30 scooters at MSU and 20 downtown until we see that there’s not a number of nuisance issues.”

So with only 50 scooters available in limited areas right now, what is the future of e-scooter expansion? (By the way, if you’re wondering, if you drive a scooter outside the approved areas it will turn-off automatically)

“We have not set any parameters on when or how we’ll expand, we’ll let the data and the providers determine that,” Porter answered. “So as we feel comfortable with the technology to prevent those nuisances and address those public safety concerns, we will grow slowly. We also don’t want scooters sitting everywhere that aren’t being used. But other companies can apply for a business license and we’ll work with them as we have this vendor.”

The e-scooters are expected to skew towards younger demographics but they’re open to everyone.

“I think it will be a great program for this campus,” Minnis said of e-scooters potential use at Missouri State. “And I’m excited for it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.