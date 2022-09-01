Leigh’s Lost and Found: Please keep your eyes peeled for these long lost pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring several pets that have been missing for quite awhile.

These various pets have been missing anywhere from a few weeks to four months. And their owners would appreciate any extra help in tracking them down.

Terk, a gorgeous male cat with a long, fluffy coat that has distinctive markings. He went missing from Marshfield in early August and his owners are worried someone picked him or he may have been hit or attacked. They’re offering a reward for any information about him.

Maverick disappeared in early summer, on June 13th. He was last seen right by Interstate 44, at the Willard exit. He’s a Black Lab/Collie mix that is not fixed. He is microchipped and registered and his owners are also offering a reward.

Molly has been missing for almost three weeks now. She disappeared from Blaine Street in Springfield on August 15th. Several people thought they had found or spotted her, but unfortunately, they were just similar looking black and white dogs, not Molly.

A tabby cat named Arrow is lost from the Patriot Place neighborhood in Rogersville. Arrow disappeared at the end of July. He was wearing a purple flea collar at the time and his tail has unusual markings that are recognizable. His owners says no questions will be asked if he’s returned safely.

And finally, one of our longest lost pets is Aurora. She went missing from the Edgar Springs area of Missouri, near Lenox, back on April 26th. She’s a Lab/Collie mix, about 60 pounds, and was wearing a red collar. She’s 10 years old and might be limping. Her owners are offering a reward to get her back.

If you see any of these pets or know anything, please submit sightings or info to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

