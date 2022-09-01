Man faces charges in deadly shooting of his step-brother at a Lebanon, Mo. home

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces charges for the shooting death of his step-brother in Lebanon.

Kevin Ash faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument between the stepbrothers led to the shooting.

Police arrested Ash without incident.

