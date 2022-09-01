Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas.

Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.

Texas court records show she decided to keep her ruling secret to protect the former couple’s two young boys from public scrutiny.

