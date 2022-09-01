Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has posted a campaign video ad on Twitter that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas.

Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.

Texas court records show she decided to keep her ruling secret to protect the former couple’s two young boys from public scrutiny.

