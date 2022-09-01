MLB announces 85-game suspension for former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by the league’s joint policy board.

The 30-year-old Martinez also was suspended for 80 games in May under baseball’s minor league drug program after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone.

The right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7.

Martinez made a pair of starts for Triple-A Worcester, at Toledo on May 8 and against Rochester on May 14, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. He was released on May 17.

Martinez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances. He was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017, and Martinez made five relief appearances in the 2013 World Series loss to the Red Sox.

He was 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA in 16 starts for the Cardinals last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

