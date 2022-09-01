Nixa Public Schools places “988″ crisis hotline on student ID cards

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Public Schools is one of the first to put the suicide prevention number on its student ids.

The ID includes the student’s name, a picture, and the 988 crisis hotline. The hotline launched back in July. Previously you would have had to dial an 800 number to get help.

“I think people need a quick way when they’re in a crisis situation to reach out for a friend or themselves or something just to get access to resources,” said Nixa Schools Chief Communications Officer Zac Rantz. “We’re so used to that 911 kind of mentality. Before the crisis lines were a one 800 number or are a chat, this gets you in contact with somebody immediately.”

This change happened because Missouri recently passed a law requiring all schools, including colleges, to print the number on student id cards. When students head to class, they must always have their student ids with them. They use them to check out library books, pay for lunch, and check into class. The hope is that by constantly seeing the emergency number on their ids, students will remember to reach out in a moment of crisis.

“I think anytime you can have something in front of people that is readily available, where they don’t have to think about, you know where to go,” said Rantz. “It’s just right there, and our students have their IDs on them all the time. So it’s around them all the time. And so what better way than to just have another place there?”

This is not the only way the Nixa school district is aiding students in mental health. Several counselors, social workers, and partners with Burrell Behavioral Health reach out to students if they need help.

